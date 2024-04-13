MSU Denver cannabis hospitality certificates aims to close opportunity gap

DENVER — Cannabis hospitality laws could open the door to entrepreneurship for many people, but some have trouble accessing knowledge of the industry.

That's why Metropolitan State University of Denver's School of Hospitality aims to close the gap by offering cannabis hospitality certificates.

Starting in the fall, the university will offer an entry level "Cannabis Hospitality Specialist" certificate, as a well as a more advanced "Cannabis Hospitality Manager Certificate."

MSU Denver professor and cannabis consultant Shannon Donnelly said the certificates help close the gap between cannabis hospitality laws and opportunity.

"Colorado has really focused on two things, social equity, and then the idea of creating licenses for cannabis consumption," said Donnelly. "Denver county is one of the only counties in the state that allows consumption buses or hospitality establishments like a spa or like a restaurant."

The certificates will be offered to degree-seeking and non-degree seeking students.

Beelen Garcia, an MSU Denver senior studying hospitality, expects to graduate in May.

Garcia is currently enrolled in a course called "Cooking with Cannabis," which will be offered in the certificate curriculum in the fall. She said the class opened her eyes to a world of career possibilities.

"Definitely brings a new opportunity for people that never thought about it," said Garcia.

MSU Denver officials said it will be the first university in the U.S. to offer students and industry professionals a comprehensive view of cannabis hospitality.

Colorado's Cannabis Business Office is offering access to knowledge about the cannabis industry as well. The program "Access to Experts" offers cannabis and business experts who "provide services in compliance, marketing, and financial consulting at low or no cost to Social Equity Licensee cannabis businesses." To learn more about that, click here.