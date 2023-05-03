Denver launches new Cannabis Cares program for cannabis business owners

DENVER — This week, Denver Department of Excise and Licenses is launching a new program for cannabis business owners called Cannabis Cares.

Cannabis Cares is a part of the city's social impact plan that is required for all marijuana licenses in Denver.

City leaders said Cannabis Cares will recognize business owners in the cannabis industry that are giving back to their neighborhoods and communities.

“We have been regulating cannabis here in Denver for almost ten years now and this new program that we'll be launching tomorrow, is really unlike anything that we've done previously. We try to lead the way with new and innovative policies,” Molly Duplechian, Executive Director of the Denver Department of Excise and Licenses said.

The city is hosting an event to launch the new program on Thursday at 3 p.m. at the City Park Pavilion next to Feril Lake.

“It is going to provide an opportunity to all of our cannabis businesses to come to the event, and meet and connect and network with nonprofits or social equity licensees or minority businesses. So it'll give them an opportunity to meet them. And then they can support or establish business partnerships with those organizations or those businesses. And then they can that will allow them to complete some of the activities towards receiving the recognition badge as a part of this program,” Duplechian said.

Duplechian said those interested in attending can register on Eventbrite.