Man's body recovered from Lake Pueblo after hours-long search

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — Colorado Parks and Wildlife said crews recovered a man's body from the water after a search began Thursday night at Lake Pueblo.

A recovery team removed the body from the reservoir around 1:30 a.m. Friday.

The Pueblo County Coroner will release the man's identity at a later date.

“CPW offers condolences to the family and friends of the victim and everyone involved in the incident,” said Becky Buist, operations manager at Lake Pueblo State Park.

Witnesses told CPW that the man, who was not wearing a life vest, flipped off from an inflatable around 7 p.m. Thursday about 60 yards from the south fishing area.

Water temperatures were in the low 70s at the time of the incident, according to CPW.

This marks the third presumed drowning death at the reservoir this season.