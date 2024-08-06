Man's body recovered from Giberson Bay area of Dillon Reservoir

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — A man's body was recovered from a bay of Dillon Reservoir on Tuesday morning, and authorities said they do not suspect foul play.

A group of kayakers reported to the Summit County Sheriff's Office that they had seen a body floating in the water near Giberson Bay, located in the southwest part of the reservoir. Deputies, rangers and detectives responded to the area and confirmed the man was deceased. His body was recovered, the sheriff's office said.



The sheriff's office said he was not wearing a life jacket. He has not been identified.

While the investigation is ongoing, the sheriff's office said its preliminary investigation found no signs of foul play.

The Summit County Coroner’s Office will determine the man's cause and manner of death, and will release his identity after notifying next of kin.

Anybody with information about this case is asked to contact Det. Taylor Piper at 970-423-8958 or taylor.piper@summitcountyco.gov.

"Our hearts go out to the family and friends affected by this tragic loss," said Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons. "While the cause and manner of death are yet to be determined, this incident reminds us of the importance of wearing PFDs."