Manitou Springs police warn of shroom scam

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — Police in Manitou Springs are alerting the public about a scam website falsely claiming to sell psilocybin.

Police said www.ShroomWonders.com publishes a Manitou Springs address and Colorado phone number. The latter directs callers to a voicemail before sending a text message requesting payment via PayPal’s “Family and Friends” option. This method offers no buyer protection.

According to police, the actual address of the Kenya-registered website it claims to be operating from belongs to a legitimate local business.

Additionally, police said despite the decriminalization of psilocybin in Colorado, there are no licensed dispensaries for the drug, and any business claiming to sell these substances legally is fraudulent.

Anyone who has attempted to purchase ShroomWonders.com or has additional information about the scam is encouraged to contact MSPD by calling El Paso County dispatch at 719-390-5555.