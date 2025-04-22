Evacuations lifted in Laporte as crews continue to respond to wildfire in the area

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — All evacuations have been lifted after a fire broke out in Laporte northwest of Fort Collins on Tuesday afternoon.

The mandatory evacuations alert was issued at 12:31 p.m. on Tuesday and included the 4300 block of W. County Road 54G (also called US 287 B). It warned residents to leave immediately. This order was lifted at 1:37 p.m.

Poudre Fire Authority Firefighters with the Poudre Fire Authority work at a wildland fire northwest of Fort Collins on April 22, 2025.

In addition, voluntary evacuations were ordered at 12:40 p.m. for the Cache la Poudre River area from Rawhide Drive to the new 287 bypass and north of the 287 bypass, the alert reads. These voluntary evacuations orders were lifted at 1:34 p.m.

A map of the evacuation area is below.



The Poudre Fire Authority responded and is working to extinguish the second-alarm wildland fire, it said. Several crews are working to build a fire line. The department said no structures are at risk and no injuries have been reported.

As of publishing time, there is no word on the size of the fire.

To receive NoCo Alert updates, text "LCEVAC" to 888777.

This is a developing story and will be updated.