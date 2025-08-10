Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal

Actions

Mandatory evacuations issued for parts of Craig after fire breaks out

150336163_3685392128177078_3506115571244247707_n.jpg
Moffat County Shreiff's Office Facebook
150336163_3685392128177078_3506115571244247707_n.jpg
Posted
and last updated

CRAIG, Colo. — The Moffat County Sheriff’s Office issued mandatory evacuations for parts of Craig after a fire broke out Sunday.

Residents living on 13th to 9th streets were told to leave immediately.

A pre-evacuation notice was issued for those living north of E 9th Street from Bryan Way to Haughey Road.

The sheriff’s office provided no other details surrounding the fire at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is released.

Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.