Mandatory evacuations issued for parts of Craig after fire breaks out

CRAIG, Colo. — The Moffat County Sheriff’s Office issued mandatory evacuations for parts of Craig after a fire broke out Sunday.

Residents living on 13th to 9th streets were told to leave immediately.

A pre-evacuation notice was issued for those living north of E 9th Street from Bryan Way to Haughey Road.

The sheriff’s office provided no other details surrounding the fire at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is released.