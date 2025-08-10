Mandatory evacuations issued for parts of Craig after fire breaks out

CRAIG, Colo. — The Moffat County Sheriff’s Office issued mandatory evacuations for parts of Craig after a fire broke out Sunday.
Residents living on 13th to 9th streets were told to leave immediately.
A pre-evacuation notice was issued for those living north of E 9th Street from Bryan Way to Haughey Road.
The sheriff’s office provided no other details surrounding the fire at this time.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is released.
