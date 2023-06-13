Man yelling for help pulled from Warren Lake in Fort Collins, dies at hospital

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A 38-year-old man died in an apparent drowning in a Fort Collins lake Monday.

Poudre Fire rescue crews pulled Fort Collins resident Abad Leon from Warren Lake but he was later pronounced deceased at the hospital.

Crews were called to the lake around 4:42 p.m. after witnesses reported a man yelling for help, struggling to stay afloat.

He completely went under before crews got to the scene, Poudre Fire tweeted.

Upon arrival, fire crews recovered Leon from the lake and performed CPR. He was then transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.