Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man yelling for help pulled from Warren Lake in Fort Collins, dies at hospital

poudre fire.png
Poudre Fire Rescue
poudre fire.png
Posted at 5:44 PM, Jun 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-13 19:44:43-04

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A 38-year-old man died in an apparent drowning in a Fort Collins lake Monday.

Poudre Fire rescue crews pulled Fort Collins resident Abad Leon from Warren Lake but he was later pronounced deceased at the hospital.

Crews were called to the lake around 4:42 p.m. after witnesses reported a man yelling for help, struggling to stay afloat.

He completely went under before crews got to the scene, Poudre Fire tweeted.

Upon arrival, fire crews recovered Leon from the lake and performed CPR. He was then transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NUGGETS CHAMPS PROMO.jpg

The Denver Nuggets are World Champions!