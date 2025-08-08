Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Man with disabilities missing after not returning to work from break, Arapahoe County deputies say

The man functions at a 12-year-old level and has been reported missing before, deputies
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — A man with disabilities who functions at a 12-year-old level has been reported missing, and deputies with the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office are asking for your help to find him.

Miguel Angel Vasquez-Morales, 30, was last seen at the Sonic Drive-In on E. Iliff Avenue near the intersection with S. Trenton Way on Thursday at around 7 p.m.

Deputies said in a social media post on X, formerly Twitter, that Vasquez-Morales is an employee of the fast-food restaurant and never came back from his break.

Officials said the man often takes public transportation to other locations. The last time he went missing, he was found in Thornton, according to the social media post.

Deputies said he has also been found in the Boulder and Brighton areas before.

If you see him, call the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office at (303) 795-4711.

