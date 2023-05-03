Man with developmental delay missing in Lakewood, CBI issues alert to find him

LAKEWOOD, Colo. – A man with a developmental delay has been reported missing and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is now asking for your help to find him.

Elijah Williams, 20, was last seen Tuesday around 1 p.m. near a school on South Reed Street and West Quincy Avenue.

Williams was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a navy-blue t-shirt. He is 5-feet, 10-inches tall and weighs around 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

The CBI said in an alert that Williams has a cognitive disorder that causes him to be confused, not understanding what he is doing or where he is.

If you see him, you are asked to contact the Lakewood Police Department at (303) 987-7333.