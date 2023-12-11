Man with cognitive impairment last seen in Broomfield Friday, CBI says

BROOMFIELD, Colo. – A man with a cognitive impairment was last seen in Broomfield and police need your help to find him.
Rosario Spatola, 30, was last seen Friday at around 7 p.m. near 136th Ave. and I-25 in Broomfield. He was last seen in a black, 2018 Volkswagen Jetta bearing Colorado license plate ALQ-P82.
He has black hair and brown eyes and is 5 feet, 7 inches talls. He weighs 185 pounds.
If seen, call 911 or the Broomfield Police Department at (303)-438-6400.
