Man ID'd who died after being found unresponsive behind Breckenridge City Market

The man who died after he was found unresponsive on the bike path behind the Breckenridge City Market has been identified as Oscar Mendez Dominguez, the Breckenridge Police Department announced Tuesday.

There is not an ongoing threat to the community, and the investigation remains open and ongoing, the release stated.

"Additional information will be made available as the investigation progresses and more facts are confirmed," the release said.

Dominguez was found unresponsive behind the City Market at 400 N. Park St., Breckenridge, around 7 a.m. Sunday morning, according to a previous press release.

A bystander and Breckenridge police officer initiated life-saving measures upon their arrival, which continued when Red, White and Blue Fire Protection District arrived, according to the announcement. Dominguez was then taken to St. Anthony’s Summit Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, "[despite the extensive efforts of first responders and emergency room staff," the Sunday release said.