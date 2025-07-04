Man who lit cigarette, thought he had extinguished it, arrested for small grass fire near Town of Superior

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — An unhoused man who thought he had extinguished a cigarette was arrested Thursday evening after allegedly starting a small grass fire in the Town of Superior.

Deputies with the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to the area of mile marker 45 of US 36 in unincorporated Boulder County to a report of a small grass fire.

The grass fire was between the highway and the Saddlebrooke at Rock Creek complex.

Boulder County Sheriff's Office

The fire was determined to be approximately .25-acres in size, according to personnel from the sheriff’s office and Mountain View Fire Rescue.

“The investigation determined that an unhoused person living in a tent had been smoking and thought he had extinguished his cigarette, however it lit the grass on fire near his campsite,” fire officials said.

The man was identified as 37-year-old Alexander Seidel. He was subsequently arrested and booked into the Boulder County Jail on one count of fourth-degree arson, a Class 5 felony.