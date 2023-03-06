Watch Now
Man who failed to appear on 13 counts of child sex assault arrested, Brighton police say

Posted at 11:27 AM, Mar 06, 2023
BRIGHTON, Colo. – A man who failed to appear in court on more than a dozen counts of child sex assault last week has been arrested by police.

Jason Mickel Brigham had a nationwide extradition warrant with a $1 million cash bond after failing to appear, and police released his driver license photo as well as two possible vehicles he might be in an attempt to get the public’s help to find him.

On Friday, Brighton police said the Commerce City Police Department and the Brighton Police Sexual Assault Task Force (SATF) found Brigham on March 2 around 4 p.m. in Denver after learning the make and model of the vehicle he was in.

He was taken into custody and taken to the Adams County Detention Facility.

SATF officials said in a news release they received “an incredibly helpful tip” from the Castle Rock Police Department in connection with Brigham’s whereabouts.

No other information about the case was immediately released.

