Man who escaped Colorado halfway house transport taken into custody Tuesday

An inmate who escaped custody in Morgan County last week has been arrested, according to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.

Byron Roth was being transported from a halfway house to Weld County on Friday when he escaped custody. He was not handcuffed or restrained in any way during the transport.

Watch below: Man escapes Colorado halfway house transport; deputies weren’t notified, official alert took hours

Man escapes Colorado halfway house transport; law enforcement not notified

Denver7 Investigates reported that the state's Division of Criminal Justice is involved, requiring Advantage Treatment Center to conduct a review of the incident and its policies and is also considering launching an investigation of its own.

At around 10 a.m. on Oct. 16, the car transporting Roth from Sterling in Logan County to Weld County pulled over just outside Fort Morgan after Roth complained of feeling ill. Once the car stopped, Roth ran. He hasn’t been seen since, according to the Morgan County Sheriff.

Denver7 Investigates has also learned from Colorado State Patrol that it was only alerted to the escape more than an hour later when someone from Advantage Treatment Center emailed CSP, asking for a warrant. CSP said there is no record of anyone calling 911 after the escape.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, the county where the escape occurred, warned the public on Facebook at around noon the day of the escape, but State Patrol said the official law enforcement alert did not go out until after 4 p.m., nearly six hours after Roth ran.

Advantage Treatment Center called this a “routine transport” in an email. But when asked why they did not involve law enforcement, the company declined to comment further.

“On Oct. 16, 2026, Mr. Roth was participating in a community corrections program at Advantage Treatment Center - Sterling. During a routine transport, he escaped from the transport vehicle inside Morgan County. Advantage Treatment Center is hopeful that he will be quickly apprehended by the authorities and remanded to custody, where he will face charges for his conduct. We are currently reviewing internal policies and procedures and will review those results with oversight agencies and local law enforcement,” the full statement read.