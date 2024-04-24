Man who died in Aurora Reservoir identified

AURORA, Colo. — The Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office released Wednesday the identity of the man who died in the Aurora Reservoir.

Waldemar Perea-Soto, 72, died after his boat capsized in the reservoir Monday morning.

Aurora Reservoir Park Rangers were nearby when the small boat capsized around 9:30 a.m. and pulled Perea-Soto out of the water.

Rangers immediately started first aid until Aurora Fire Rescue arrived shortly after and provided advanced life support. He was then transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

Initially, crews requested additional support from South Metro Fire Rescue's Dive Team. However, upon learning that only one person had sustained injuries and was out of the water, the dive team's support was no longer needed.

Authorities are investigating what caused the boat to overturn and are calling the incident an accident.