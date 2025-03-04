Man who allegedly tried to break window on Frontier flight from Denver facing federal charges

DENVER — A Frontier Airlines passenger onboard a Denver to Houston flight was charged in federal court Monday in connection with an incident last month in which the suspect allegedly tried to break a window mid-flight.

The suspect, identified as 31-year-old Raul Ramos Tamayo, a Cuban national, was charged with the destruction of aircraft or aircraft facilities, announced U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei in a press release.

The criminal complaint alleges that on Feb. 4, Tamayo was a half-hour into flight 4856 when he began punching the seat in front of him and striking the window with his fists

The flight crew asked for assistance from any law enforcement officers or able-bodied passengers, and several people responded.

Tamayo was placed in flex cuffs on board the plane and was taken into custody in Houston.

“When the public flies, they need to feel confident that they are doing so under safe conditions,” Ganjei said in the press release. “Given the fact that greater Houston has two major international airports, with tens of millions of travelers a year, the Southern District of Texas is always ready to prosecute those that endanger the safety of passengers.”

Tamayo faces up to 20 years in prison and a possible $250,000 maximum fine if convicted.