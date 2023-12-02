Watch Now
Man wanted on several warrants arrested during traffic stop in Weld County

(Source: Raycom Media)
Posted at 11:38 PM, Dec 01, 2023
WELD COUNTY, Colo. — A man wanted on several warrants was arrested during a traffic stop in Weld County Friday.

In a social media post, the Weld County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) said Eric Esparza was wanted for:

  • Armed robbery out of Lancaster County, Nebraska
  • Contempt of court, possession with intent to distribute and aggravated motor vehicle theft out of Evans, Colorado
  • Vehicle eluding, obstructing a peace officer, driving under restraint and reckless driving out of Larimer, Colorado
  • Felony eluding and driving under restraint out of Greeley, Colorado

Tipsters told authorities Esparza was in the Weld County area. The sheriff's office said a team made up of members from the WCSO Strike Team, Greeley Special Enforcement Team (SET) and U.S. Marshals Service located Esparza and conducted a traffic stop.

Esparza allegedly did not follow law enforcement commands at first. According to the sheriff's office, when a WCSO K9 "made his presence known," Esparza began to comply.

Esparza was taken into custody without incident. The sheriff's office said he was armed and had body armor in his vehicle.

