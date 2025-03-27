Man wanted in Wyoming arrested in rural northeast Colorado after month-long search

MORGAN COUNTY, Colo. — A man wanted in Wyoming was arrested in rural northeast Colorado on Wednesday after a month-long search, the U.S. Marshals Service announced.

Tyger Rodriguez, 25, was wanted by the Goshen County Sheriff's Office for two counts of felony aggravated assault and battery stemming from incidents that occurred in mid-February. Arrest warrants were issued on Feb. 19 and Feb. 20, and the U.S. Marshals Service said its Wyoming Fugitive Task Force was asked to assist on Feb. 27.

Investigators learned that Rodriguez had left Wyoming and was possibly in rural northeast Colorado. The US Marshals Service said it tracked Rodriguez to a rural property about four miles west of Fort Morgan in Morgan County.

Rodriguez was arrested at the property Wednesday through a joint law enforcement operation.

"We are incredibly grateful to all of our law enforcement partners whose dedication and cooperation made this arrest possible," said Morgan County Sheriff Dave Martin in a statement. "We also extend our sincere thanks to the local businesses and citizens who offered their assistance throughout the investigation and today’s operation."

The US Marshals Colorado Violent Offender Task Force (COVOTF), Northeast Regional SWAT Team and Colorado State Patrol SOAR Team participated in Wednesday's arrest.