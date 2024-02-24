Man wanted in connection with deadly fight in Limon arrested in Ohio on unrelated charges

LIMON, Colo. — A man wanted in connection with a deadly fight in Limon was arrested in Ohio on unrelated charges, the Limon Police Department announced Friday.

On Feb. 19, Limon officers were called out to a home in the 700 block of Wisconsin Avenue for a welfare check and found a deceased man. The victim was later identified as Everett Dale Kerr, 64.

Investigators determined that Kerr suffered fatal injuries during an altercation with Carl James "Butch" Hoopingarner, Jr., 59. After the fight, Hoopingarner left in Kerr's vehicle, according to Limon police.

Hoopingarner was arrested on Tuesday in Buffalo, Ohio, on unrelated charges. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation, Limon PD and 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office are working to have Hoopingarner extradited to Colorado.

Limon police said the investigation remains ongoing.