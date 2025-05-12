Man walking on Logan County dies after he was hit by equipment from tractor

LOGAN COUNTY, Colo. — A pedestrian who was walking along a road in Logan County died after he was hit by equipment that a tractor driver was hauling, Colorado State Patrol (CSP) said.

Around 8:45 p.m. on Saturday, troopers with the CSP responded to a call about a crash involving a pedestrian on Logan County Road 53 about 0.4 miles north of Highway 138, said CSP Trooper Gabriel Molter.

When they arrived at the scene, they determined that a 27-year-old pedestrian had been walking northbound on Logan County Road 53 on the east side of the road. At the same time, a 51-year-old Iliff resident was driving a Chase Magnum Tractor CVT, which was hauling animal husbandry equipment northbound, Molter said.

While details were not clear, the equipment somehow struck the pedestrian. He was brought to a hospital, where he died. He has not been identified.

As of Monday morning, CSP had not issued any citations or made any arrests in connection with this case.

The crash remains under investigation. No other details were available.