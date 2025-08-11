Man suspected of murder in West Texas arrested in Dacono, Colorado

DACONO, Colo. — A man suspected of murder in West Texas was arrested in Dacono, Colorado, Monday morning, the US Marshals Service announced.

Angel Lozano, 23, was wanted by the El Paso County (TX) Sheriff's Office following a deadly shooting that happened in the 100 block of Mezcla in Fabens, Texas, on March 20. An arrest warrant was obtained on July 24, according to the US Marshals Service.

Investigators learned that Lozano had left Texas after the shooting and returned to Colorado. That information was passed along to the US Marshals Service's Colorado Violent Offender Task Force, which picked up the investigation.

Colorado investigators learned that Lozano was likely staying at a mobile home park near Highway 52 and Glen Creighton Drive in Dacono. Authorities set up surveillance on the mobile home Monday morning and confirmed that Lozano was staying there.

Lozano was arrested Monday morning and booked into the Weld County Jail on the Texas warrant, where he is pending extradition.

In its release, the US Marshals Office thanked the El Paso County (TX) Sheriff's Office, Colorado Bureau of Investigation, Boulder County Sheriff's Office, Boulder Police Department, Colorado Department of Corrections and Golden Police Department for their help in the investigation.