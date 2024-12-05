Man struck by car after jumping from moving Greyhound bus on Colorado's eastern plains, CSP says

PROWERS AND BACA COUNTIES, Colo. — A man jumped from a moving Greyhound Bus and was struck by a car on US 287 early Thursday, according to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP).

Trooper Sherri Mendez, public information officer with CSP, said a few minutes after 4 a.m. Thursday, CSP received a call about an incident on US 287 between Lamar and Springfield.

Mendez said that CSP learned that a passenger on a Greyhound Bus, which was headed northbound, had jumped out of the vehicle while it was moving, and the person was then hit by a southbound semi truck while he was in the roadway near milepost 68. The person was only identified as a man.

He was pronounced deceased at the scene, CSP said.

As of now, it is not known why the man jumped from the bus, Mendez said.

The highway remains closed in both directions between 1st Avenue near Springfield north to County Road CC5 near Lamar as of 9 a.m., according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

"The long stretch of roadway is closed due to this area being mainly traveled by semi trucks. This is to allow semi trucks to pull over to park and wait for the roadway to open back open again," CSP said in a press release.

The road is expected to reopen around 10:30 a.m.