Man struck by beanbag round sues Aurora police for excessive force

DENVER — A 51-year-old man who was shot with a beanbag gun by Aurora police during a 2021 arrest filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday against the department and three officers alleging excessive force.

Shawn Meredith was arrested on a domestic-related incident at an extended-stay motel on June 28, 2021, after his then-fiancé called police. Misdemeanor charges were filed but were later dropped.

When police arrived, Meredith refused to open his door or step into the hallway. After 15 minutes, a hotel employee was able to gain entry.

Police tased and shot Meredith, who at one point picked up two metal batons, with the less-lethal shotgun after the man refused to leave the room.

He was then transported to the hospital for treatment of his injuries, which included a puncture wound to his stomach. He required surgery to remove the beanbag round, according to the lawsuit.

The officers involved in the incident were cleared by the district attorney’s office and no charges were filed.

The lawsuit alleges that police used force that was “grossly disproportionate” to the offense and Meredith was permanently injured in the incident.

The City of Aurora declined to comment, stating it has not been served with the lawsuit.