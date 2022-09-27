Man shot to death in Commerce City, police say

DENVER — A man was shot to death Sunday evening in Commerce City, and police continue to investigate.

Police were called out to the 3200 block of East 64th Street – just south of I-270 near Sand Creek – around 6:30 p.m. Sunday on a report a deceased person had been found.

Commerce City police said they found a man with “apparent gunshot wounds” at the scene. The police department said Monday afternoon the investigation was ongoing, and the man’s identity had not been released as of Tuesday morning by the coroner’s office.

The man’s homicide is the seventh so far this year Police are asking anyone with information to call their tip line at 303-289-3626.