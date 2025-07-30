Man shot, killed in Greeley overnight; suspect arrested on first-degree murder charges, police say

GREELEY, Colo. — A suspect is in custody after a man was shot and killed in Greeley overnight, police said in a news release Wednesday.

The deadly shooting happened at approximately midnight Tuesday, according to the Greeley Police Department, who responded to a home near the intersections of 15th Street and 7th Avenue after getting reports of a shooting.

At the scene, police found an 18-year-old man who was unresponsive. The victim received CPR from witnesses until first responders arrived, and he was then taken to Northern Colorado Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased, police said in the news release.

Officers learned there had been a verbal altercation between the victim and a male suspect from an SUV. The altercation led to a suspect from within the vehicle firing multiple rounds, with at least one hitting the victim, according to investigators.

Detectives were able to find the suspect, whom they identified as 42-year-old Charles Espinoza. He was taken into custody without incident and will be booked into the Weld County Jail on charges of first-degree murder, the release states.

Police said the shooting was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the community.

The investigation into the deadly shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective James Riddle at james.riddle@greeleypd.com or (970) 502-3580.