Man shot, killed by Greeley police after allegedly barricading himself, firing at officers

GREELEY, Colo. — A man was killed by police after he allegedly barricaded himself in his Greeley garage and opened fire at officers early Monday morning.

At 4:40 a.m. Monday, officers with the Greeley Police Department responded to a report of shots fired at 603 46th Avenue Court in Greeley, according to the 19th Judicial Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT), which is investigating the shooting.

The address is near W. 10th Street and 47th Avenue.

When police arrived at the location, they found a hole in the shared wall of a duplex and heard another gunshot from the other side of the duplex — 605 46th Avenue Court. Police tried to get the suspect out of the house, but he barricaded himself in the home's attached garage and refused to come out, according to the CIRT. The Greeley SWAT was called in to help.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | June 12, 11am

The suspect opened fire at the officers from the garage, the CIRT said. Greeley police used less lethal munitions and irritants to try to apprehend the suspect.

At 9:30 a.m., Greeley police shot at the suspect, killing him.

He has only been identified as a 35-year-old. The Weld County Coroner's Office will confirm his identity.

Anybody with information related to this case is asked to contact Deputy Mathew Rosten with the Weld County Sheriff’s Office at 970-400-2854.

This is an active investigation. No other details are available.