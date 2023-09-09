Man shot by Greeley police after he allegedly opened fire on officers

GREELEY, Colo. — Officers with the Greeley Police Department shot a man during an encounter Friday night after police said the man opened fire at them.

The man was transported to the hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown. An officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to the department.

It happened around 11:55 p.m. in the 2100 block of Wedgewood Court.

Police said officers were involved in an active investigation at the address when they encountered the armed man.

The names of those involved have not been released.

The 19th Judicial Critical Incident Response Team will be handling the investigation of the police shooting.