Man shot by Fort Collins officers charged with attempted murder

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A man shot by Fort Collins police after they say he pointed a loaded gun at them is out of the hospital and in the Larimer County Jail.

Michael Cordova, 18, is facing two counts each of attempted murder of a police officer, assault, and felony menacing.

He was booked into the Larimer County Jail Saturday after his release from the hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound sustained in the Sept. 2 incident at an apartment complex near the intersection of South Lemay Avenue and East Stuart Street.

Police were called to the apartment on a disturbance report after a man who had been in the apartment earlier in the day, but had left, had returned. The man had a felony warrant for burglary.

Officers found him in the apartment, and he jumped off the apartment’s balcony and tried to escape. But he was injured in the jump and taken into custody by officers, then taken to a hospital.

While officers were trying to capture him, others happened upon several other people inside the apartment, including a man who had a gun, police said. That man was later identified as Cordova.

“During the encounter, an FCPS officer fired his duty weapon, striking the armed man,” Eighth Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team spokesperson David Moore said in a news release.

His bond was set at $500,000.