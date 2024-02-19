Man shot by Adams County deputy during response to separate shooting

A man was sent to the hospital after being shot by an Adams County sheriff’s deputy Sunday evening.

The shooting happened after deputies were called to the scene in the 300 block of West 80th Avenue in the Sherrelwood area of northern Denver for a separate disturbance involving a shooting just before 5 p.m. During the response to that incident, a deputy shot a man involved in the initial call, according to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.

The condition of the man taken to the hospital wasn’t immediately clear. Few other details were made available Sunday evening.

