Man seriously injured in Arvada shooting; suspect arrested

Posted at 10:50 AM, Aug 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-19 09:26:36-04

ARVADA, Colo. — A man was seriously injured in a shooting at an Arvada apartment complex Thursday.

Around 8:19 a.m., officers were called out to the Palmetto Club Apartments, located at 80th Avenue and Ames Way, for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man with life-threatening injuries from a gunshot to the chest. Video from the scene showed a car with several bullet holes in it.

The suspect drove off before authorities arrived and was identified as 41-year-old Jesse Cordova. Around 11 a.m., deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office found Cordova near Coal Mine Avenue and Robincrest Lane.

Cordova was arrested without incident for investigation of attempted murder and taken to the Jefferson County Jail.

At last check, the victim was stable, according to Arvada police.

