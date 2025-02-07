Man sentenced to life in prison for shooting mother 10 times in Greeley home

GREELEY, Colo. — A Weld County man was sentenced to life in prison after he was found guilty of murdering his mother at their home in 2022.

Following an eight-day trial, a Weld County jury convicted Andrew Sweatt, 28, of first-degree murder on Wednesday morning, the 19th Judicial District Attorney's Office said in a press release.

After the verdict was read in court, Weld County District Court Judge Vincente Vigil sentenced the defendant to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Sweatt was accused of shooting and killing his mother, 50-year-old Angela Eyestone, at their home along the 900 block of 4th Avenue in Greeley in December 2022. When police arrived at the home, they found Eyestone was unresponsive. She died of her injuries. Sweatt, who was 26 at the time, was arrested shortly afterward.

Based on the subsequent investigation, authorities determined Sweatt had shot his mother 10 times with a handgun he had purchased the day before, the district attorney's office said.

“There are no winners here today,” said Chief Deputy District Attorney Michael Pirraglia. “This was a senseless act. It was a cold killing and this defendant has had such a callous attitude about it all. Angela was so much to so many people. She cared and made places better. No family should be grieving the way this family is grieving here today.”

Pirraglia said the defense argued that the case should have been centered around a second-degree murder charge, not first-degree. The jury ultimately convicted on a first-degree charge.

“I appreciate the jurors and appreciate their time and attention during this trial," Pirraglia said. "Justice has been served today.”