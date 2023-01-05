Man sentenced to life in prison for murdering Aurora couple who responded to used car ad

AURORA, Colo. — A man was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole Wednesday for murdering an Aurora couple who responded to a used car ad, the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office announced.

In August 2020, Kyree Brown, now 20, posted a vehicle for sale on the Letgo app, a sales platform similar to eBay or Craiglist, according to the DA's office. Investigators learned that Brown used a fake name to advertise the car, which had been stolen.

Joseph "Joe" Roland, 39, talked with Brown over the app about buying a used Toyota RAV4 SUV for $3,000.

Just after 11 p.m. on August 14, 2020, Brown drove the stolen vehicle to Southlands Mall to meet with Joe and his wife, Jossline Roland, 40. When Joe voiced issues with the vehicle's title, Brown said it was the wrong car. The Rolands followed him to his apartment complex, which was along the 11700 block of E. Cornell Circle, under the assumption they'd purchase the correct one there.

It was there that Brown pulled a gun on Joe and demanded money, according to court documents. When Joe reached for the gun, Brown shot him and accidentally shot Jossline in the process. They both died.

Brown fled with about $3,000 of the Rolands' money and dumped the stolen car around Havana Street and E. Colfax Avenue. He then set it on fire.

Through computer records, investigators learned Brown's email address was used to create the advertisement. He also posted selfies with the money he stole from the Rolands and re-listed the stolen car.

Brown was arrested August 27, 2020, after a short pursuit near E. 29th Avenue and Central Park Boulevard in Denver.

On August 31, 2022, a jury convicted Brown of second-degree murder (two counts), first-degree murder - felony murder (two counts), aggravated robbery (two counts), second-degree arson, aggravated motor vehicle theft (three counts), felony theft and bait advertising. Arapahoe County Judge Elizabeth Weishaupl sentenced him to two consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole Wednesday.

The Rolands were the parents to five children, who were 17, 12, 10, 8 and 4 at the time of the murders.

“My parents were and always will be the two most giving, compassionate, helpful, kind and selfless people I’ve ever met,” Madison Roland, the couple’s oldest daughter, said in a press release. “We will never get to experience anything as a family ever again.”

“This couple didn’t deserve to die over a car and my heart aches for the children who have to grow up without both of their parents,” District Attorney John Kellner said in a press release. “This defendant robbed these children of a normal childhood and life in prison is the only appropriate sentence for this senseless crime.”