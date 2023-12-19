Man sentenced to life in prison after stabbing, killing brother with sword in Westminster

BRIGHTON, Colo. — A man was sentenced to life in prison after he stabbed his brother with a sword on the porch of a Westminster home in 2021.

Kenneth Sargent, 62, was found guilty of first-degree murder on Dec. 7 after a nine-day jury trial. On Tuesday, an Adams County District Judge sentenced him to life in prison without the possibility of parole, according to the 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

The charge stemmed from June 26, 2021, when Kenneth Sargent was arguing with his brother Roy Sargent at a home along the 3900 block of 118th Place in Westminster around 1:15 p.m. On the home's front porch, Kenneth Sargent pulled a large sword and swung it in his brother's direction, stabbing him in the heart and the arm, the district attorney's office said.

Roy Sargent stumbled and fell on the ground. Kenneth Sargent went inside the home.

A neighbor who witnessed the dispute called 911 and ran out to help the injured man, who said, "He stabbed me" before losing consciousness.

Officers arrived at the scene. Kenneth Sargent stayed inside the home in a standoff with police. A Code Red alert was sent to the surrounding area asking residents to shelter in place.

Meanwhile, Roy Sargent was transported to a hospital, where he later died, the district attorney's office said.

Kenneth Sargent surrendered at 8 p.m. and was taken into custody.

A witness told police that he had heard the suspect say "I'm going to kill you" to his brother, according to the district attorney's office.

Kenneth Sargent pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity, but was convicted of first-degree murder before he was sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday.

"This was a horrific and tragic case,” said District Attorney Brian Mason. “The defendant used a sword — in broad daylight — to take the life of his brother. I appreciate the hard work of my team on this difficult case. My thoughts are and will continue to be with the family who had to endure a level of pain and suffering that is truly impossible to comprehend."