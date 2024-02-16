Man sentenced to 15 years in prison for holding his wife, daughter hostage for 11 hours

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A man was sentenced to 15 years in prison after he violated a protection order and held his wife and daughter at knifepoint for 11 hours in September 2022, the 8th Judicial District Attorney's Office announced Thursday.

Victor Benavente pleaded guilty to Burglary 1, a Class 3 felony.

On September 24, 2022, Benavente violated a protection order and broke into the apartment of his wife and daughter in Fort Collins. He held the two at knifepoint for 11 hours and seriously injured his wife.

The district attorney's office said the incident followed years of "significant abuse" against his wife and children.

The wife delivered an impact statement to the court, saying in part, “I stand here today as a reminder that the defendant no longer has any control over me and my children and that he will never be able to use fear to control and hurt us again.”

“I’m really proud of our team for supporting the victims in this case and seeking a just result,” said District Attorney Gordon McLaughlin in a statement. “Their hard work has ensured victim and community safety for many years to come.”

On Thursday, Benavente was sentenced to 15 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available through Violence Free Colorado or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233.