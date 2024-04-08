Man sentenced to 10 years of probation for cutting hole into portable toilet stall, watching child urinate

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A man was sentenced to 10 years of probation after he cut a hole into a portable toilet stall at the Larimer County Fair and watched a 6-year-old urinate.

Carlos Juarez Martinez pleaded guilty to invasion of privacy for sexual gratification, a Class 6 felony, in January 2024.

The incident happened on August 7, 2023. Juarez Martinez cut a hole into a portable toilet stall and watched a 6-year-old urinate, according to the 8th Judicial District Attorney's Office. He tried to run away but was apprehended by deputies with the Larimer County Sheriff's Office.

After he was arrested, Juarez Martinez told investigators he was viewing pornography and masturbating in the portable stall. The district attorney's office said five portable stalls had holes cut into them at the Larimer County Fair.

“The sentence secures a high level of accountability for a class 6 felony, ensuring the defendant will be under the highest level of supervision for a long period of time, best ensuring long-term community safety and will face resentencing if unsuccessful,” said 8th Judicial District Attorney Gordon McLaughlin in a statement. “We are thankful to our Special Victim Unit team who worked closely with the victim and their family on this resolution and finding them closure on a traumatic crime.”

Juarez Martinez was sentenced to 10 years of sex offender intensive supervision probation. As part of the sentence, he is required to serve 60 days with a work release program, undergo sexual offense-specific treatment and register as a sex offender. He will be supervised by a community supervision team, according to the district attorney's office.