Man seen walking around Regis University with gun; lockdown lifted on Northwest Denver campus

DENVER — Regis University's Northwest Denver campus was placed on lockdown for hours Tuesday night after a man was spotted walking on campus with a gun, according to university officials.

By about 12:45 a.m. Wednesday, the university said the Denver Police Department had cleared the campus.

An alert from the university stated three men were seen on campus heading east toward the Fieldhouse building. One of the men was carrying a long gun, possibly a shotgun, according to the university.

Those on campus were asked to remain in a secure location indoors until the all clear was given. DPD officers were clearing buildings by entry teams.

At 11:08 p.m., the university issued a tweet saying Denver police have cleared the "reported areas of concern" and did not identify any threats. The investigation, along with the securing of campus, is ongoing.

Details on whether the three men were located were not provided. While the campus has been cleared, officer will remain in the area through the night, according to the university. Anyone in the area was asked to report anything out of the ordinary or suspicious to Campus Safety at 303-458-3585 or calling 911.