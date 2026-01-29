Man rescued from icy Aurora pond dies

AURORA, Colo. — A man who was rescued from an icy pond at an Aurora park Tuesday night has died, according to Aurora Fire Rescue (AFR).

AFR said responders rescued the man, who has yet to be identified, from a Sand Creek Park pond after a witness called 911 at 7 p.m. and reported seeing a distressed dog in the water, a hole in the ice, and a flashlight nearby.

Firefighters wearing dry suits arrived on scene and immediately rescued the dog, located approximately 20 feet from shore, as crews used hand tools to locate the victim underwater.

After the victim was removed from the water, he was transported to the hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.

The South Metro Fire Rescue Dive Team assisted AFR in a secondary search of the pond, which was clear, AFR said.

AFR urges those who encounter a person or pet falling through the ice to remain on shore and dial 911.