Man reported missing from Jefferson, may have dog with him

Colorado Bureau of Investigation
Posted at 4:17 PM, Jun 09, 2023
PARK COUNTY, Colo. — A 74-year-old man is missing from the Jefferson area of Park County, according to an alert from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

Frank Wetzold was last seen on Thursday around 7 p.m. near his home along the Stagestop Road.

He has a cognitive disorder, CBI said. He may also have his dog, a small German shepherd named Angel, with him.

Wetzold is a white man and has white hair and hazel eyes. He stands 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs about 130 pounds. He has two moles on his forehead.

CBI issued a senior alert for Wetzold on Friday afternoon. Anybody who sees Wetzold is asking to call Park County dispatch at 719-836-4121.

