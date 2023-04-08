Man on motorcycle killed in Douglas County crash

DENVER — The Colorado State Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle that left one man dead Saturday.

The crash occurred around 3 p.m. on US 85 at mile marker 194 in Douglas County. A pickup truck and a motorcycle were involved in the crash, CSP said.

The male motorcyclist was transported to the hospital but later pronounced deceased. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. The road was closed to traffic while crews cleared the scene.