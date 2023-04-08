Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man on motorcycle killed in Douglas County crash

motorcycle crash.png
CSP
motorcycle crash.png
Posted at 4:04 PM, Apr 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-08 18:04:45-04

DENVER — The Colorado State Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle that left one man dead Saturday.

The crash occurred around 3 p.m. on US 85 at mile marker 194 in Douglas County. A pickup truck and a motorcycle were involved in the crash, CSP said.

The male motorcyclist was transported to the hospital but later pronounced deceased. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. The road was closed to traffic while crews cleared the scene.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-FOLLOWUPPROMO-B.png

Is there a story you'd like Denver7 to revisit? Click and share a follow up tip.