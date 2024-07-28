Man on motorcycle killed in crash at Aurora intersection

AURORA, Colo — Police in Aurora are investigating a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle that left the rider dead Sunday afternoon.

It happened around 2 p.m. near E. 23rd Avenue and N. Peoria Street.

Police said a man riding a motorcycle was traveling northbound on N. Peoria Street when he collided with a left-turning sedan at the E. 23rd Avenue intersection.

The man was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. His identity will be released by the Adam's County Coroner's Office at a later time.

Police believe the motorcyclist was traveling at a high rate of speed, which contributed to the crash.

No other injuries were reported. Police said the driver of the sedan was cooperative on the scene.