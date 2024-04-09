Man killed, woman seriously injured after motorcycle collides with truck in Larimer County

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A man was killed and a woman was seriously injured after the motorcycle they were riding collided with a flatbed truck in Larimer County Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened just before 3 p.m. on April 4 at the intersection of Highway 287 and Berthoud Parkway.

According to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office, a motorcycle was traveling in the northbound lane of Highway 287 when a 2022 Ram 2500 flatbed truck that was traveling in the highway's southbound lane turned left onto Berthoud Parkway.

Two people — a man and a woman — were on the motorcycle at the time of the crash. The man succumbed to his injuries at the hospital, while the woman suffered serious injuries. The driver of the truck — only identified as an adult male — was not injured.

“Our hearts go out to the many people affected by this devastating crash,” said LCSO Sgt. Justin Williamson in a statement. “Our deputies regularly work to impact driving behaviors, but keeping our roads safe is a responsibility that every driver shares.”

The intersection was closed for roughly four hours while investigators processed the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. Deputies are working to determine the factors that contributed to the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call Deputy Zack Anderson at 970-498-5597.