Man killed when homemade device — likely firework — exploded at Aurora's Grandview Dog Park, police say

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora police are investigating an overnight accidental death after receiving reports of an explosion at a dog park, the department said.

The Aurora Police Department said multiple people called 911 around 12:50 a.m. Thursday to report an explosion at Grandview Dog Park, located at 17500 E. Quincy Ave.

When the officers arrived, they found a deceased man as well as several people around him who were visibly distraught, Aurora police said.

Police have called this an "accidental death" with "some kind of homemade explosive, likely a homemade firework."



One man was killed when the device exploded. He has not been identified.

The five-acre dog park is along the northwest edge of Quincy Reservoir. There was a large police presence in the area as of 6 a.m.

Update on fatal explosion at Aurora dog park; 1 man dead

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives responded, as well as the Arapahoe County Bomb Squad and the Regional Anti-Violence Enforcement Network (RAVEN) group.

The investigating is ongoing at the scene. Police said the dog park will reopen later Thursday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.