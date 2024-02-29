Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man killed when homemade device — likely firework — exploded at Aurora's Grandview Dog Park, police say

Police say there are investigating the incident as an "accidental death."
Aurora police are investigating an overnight accidental death after receiving reports of an explosion at a dog park, the department said.
Man killed after homemade device exploded at Aurora's Grandview Dog Park in Aurora
man killed after setting off homemade device in Aurora dog park
grandview dog park explosion deadly
Posted at 5:25 AM, Feb 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-29 08:19:24-05

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora police are investigating an overnight accidental death after receiving reports of an explosion at a dog park, the department said.

The Aurora Police Department said multiple people called 911 around 12:50 a.m. Thursday to report an explosion at Grandview Dog Park, located at 17500 E. Quincy Ave.

man killed after setting off homemade device in Aurora dog park

When the officers arrived, they found a deceased man as well as several people around him who were visibly distraught, Aurora police said.

Police have called this an "accidental death" with "some kind of homemade explosive, likely a homemade firework."

One man was killed when the device exploded. He has not been identified.

The five-acre dog park is along the northwest edge of Quincy Reservoir. There was a large police presence in the area as of 6 a.m.

Update on fatal explosion at Aurora dog park; 1 man dead

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives responded, as well as the Arapahoe County Bomb Squad and the Regional Anti-Violence Enforcement Network (RAVEN) group.

The investigating is ongoing at the scene. Police said the dog park will reopen later Thursday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-FOLLOWUPPROMO-B.png

Have a story you want Denver7 to follow up? Click here