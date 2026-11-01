Man killed, one injured in shooting at Halloween party near Greeley; suspect sought

WELD COUNTY, Colo — Weld County law enforcement is looking for a man accused of shooting two people, killing one, during a Halloween party near Greeley.

The shooting was reported shortly before 1:30 a.m. at a home in the 2200 block of East 16th Street.

"Fight broke out between several partygoers. The suspect, Mamre Bojorquez, allegedly shot two adult male victims," the Weld County Sheriff's Office wrote in a press release.

The sheriff's office says one man died. A second man was being transported to a Denver-area hospital for surgery.

After the shooting, Bojorquez fled the scene, according to the sheriff's office.

Colorado State Patrol troopers tried to pull over a vehicle matching the description of the suspect's car.

"Bojorquez failed to yield, ultimately crashing the vehicle on Highway 34 near Highway 85, then fled the crash scene on foot. He remains at large at the time of this release, " the sheriff's office wrote.

The sheriff's office is warning people not to approach Bojorquez.

The sheriff's office describes him as 20 years old, between 5 feet 6 inches and 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing between 200 and 220 pounds.

Weld County Sheriff's Office

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the sheriff’s office tip line at 970-304-6464 or email a tip to Crimetips@weld.gov.