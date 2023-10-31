Man killed in towing crash on I-70 in Wheat Ridge

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — A man was killed in a towing incident on Interstate 70 in Wheat Ridge Sunday night.

It happened on the interstate near Carr Street around 9:30 p.m., according to the Wheat Ridge Police Department.

Police said a vehicle was towing another with a tow strap, when the strap broke, stranding the disabled vehicle in the center lane of I-70.

Just moments later, a semi-tractor trailer crashed into the back of both vehicles, killing a man who was underneath the disabled vehicle at the time.

A woman in the passenger seat of the disabled vehicle was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. No other injuries were reported.

Police said the truck driver did not see the disabled vehicle. No citations were issued pending an investigation.

The identity of the victim has not been released.