Man killed in RTD train incident in Denver

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating an incident involving an RTD train that left one person dead Friday night.
Police said around 11:40 p.m., an RTD train struck and killed a man crossing the tracks with the warning lights on.
It happened on tracks near Quebec Street and Smith Road, where the A Line passes through.
Information regarding RTD service disruptions was not available.
An investigation into the incident is ongoing. The man’s identity was not released.
