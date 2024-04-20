Man killed in RTD train incident in Denver

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating an incident involving an RTD train that left one person dead Friday night.

Police said around 11:40 p.m., an RTD train struck and killed a man crossing the tracks with the warning lights on.

It happened on tracks near Quebec Street and Smith Road, where the A Line passes through.

Information regarding RTD service disruptions was not available.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing. The man’s identity was not released.