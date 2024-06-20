Man killed in Pueblo police shooting on Wednesday evening

PUEBLO, Colo. — A man died after a Pueblo police shooting Wednesday evening near the intersection of Highway 50 and Outlook Boulevard.

The Pueblo Police Department said they received a call for a person with a weapon on Wednesday evening along the 1400 block of West Highway 50. Police responded found the suspect vehicle along the 1500 block of West Highway 50 around 7:45 a.m. and found a man with a gun in a vehicle in the parking lot of a Popeyes.

Based on the preliminary investigation, officers issued commands and the man allegedly shot at officers, prompting them to shoot back, the police department said. The man died at the scene.

He has not been identified as of Thursday afternoon.

The department said more than two officers were involved in this shooting. They were placed on paid administrative leave, per protocol.

No officers were injured.

The 10th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team will handle this investigation.