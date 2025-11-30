Man killed in possible road rage shooting, Denver police say

DENVER - A man was killed Saturday night in a possible road rage shooting, according to the Denver Police Department.

Officers responded to the 3000 block of South Winona Court around 6:15 p.m. for a report of a shooting, police said on social media.

An adult male was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries and later died, police said.

Police say their initial investigation indicates the shooting may be related to a road rage incident.

Officers are working to develop suspect information, and no arrests have been made. Police ask anyone with information to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

Denver7 has reached out to DPD for any new developments.

