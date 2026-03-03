Man killed in crash at Cherry Hills intersection residents want fixed

CHERRY HILLS VILLAGE, Colo. — A man was killed Monday morning in a two-vehicle crash at a Cherry Hills intersection that residents have been pushing to get a traffic light installed at.

The crash happened just before noon at E. Belleview Avenue and S. Franklin Street.

Cherry Hills Village police said officers arrived at the scene and found the victim deceased. His name has not been released.

No other injuries were reported.

E. Belleview Avenue serves as the dividing line between the Town of Cherry Hills Village and the City of Greenwood Village.

Months earlier, residents organized a campaign to install a traffic light at the intersection, calling the interchange "dangerous."

The group, Andie’s Light, has pleaded with both communities to fund the project after the 2024 death of Andreai Goldberg, an avid runner who lived nearby.

“We want the City Councils of Cherry Hills Village and Greenwood Village to approve and fund the installation of a traffic light at this intersection as soon as practicably possible,” petitioners wrote in a news release last year.

No citations have been issued in Monday’s crash at this time.