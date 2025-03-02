Man killed in Aurora motorcycle crash

AURORA, Colo. — Police in Aurora are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred on the city’s west side Saturday afternoon.

Police said a man riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle westbound on E. 11th Avenue careened into the back of a Jeep SUV, which was also traveling westbound.

The crash occurred near the intersection of N. Kingston Street.

The motorcycle rider, who police said was not wearing a helmet, was transported to the hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.

The man’s identity has not been released.

Two women inside the Jeep were not injured.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.